Juventus likely had the best transfer window among Italian clubs this summer, based on the quality of their new signings.

The men in black and white transformed their squad to kick off Thiago Motta’s reign in style.

This has contributed to a strong start to the season, as Motta is now working with far fewer players from the defensive-minded Max Allegri era.

It’s widely believed that Juve has revolutionised several key positions, particularly in midfield, making them one of the most improved teams in Italy this summer.

However, pundit Luigi Garlando argues that Inter Milan had the best summer overall because the Nerazzurri managed to retain their best players after winning the title last season.

Inter has maintained a stable squad for some time, and by not losing any key players, they can rely on a group that already knows and trusts each other.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In a market ranking, I put Inter in first place. I don’t put Juve, who bought 20. I put Inter because they kept their stars. They kept the only Italian player in the top thirty of the Ballon d’Or, Barella, who has a great market abroad.

“They kept the top scorer. They bought two reinforcements who are two starters, and they bought them months ago, thus allowing Inzaghi to work immediately with the new group, anticipating the times.

“In terms of timing, quality and retention of talent, in my opinion Marotta’s market was the best market this year .”

Juve FC Says

Inter remains ahead of us in terms of squad development, but Juve is always the team to beat and if we maintain our good start to the season, we will win the title next summer.