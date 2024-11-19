Juventus faces a significant blow as star striker Dusan Vlahovic may have sustained an injury during Serbia’s international fixture against Denmark. The forward, who has been pivotal for the Bianconeri this season as their primary attacking outlet, was forced to leave the match prematurely, raising concerns about his fitness.

This situation could not be worse for Juventus, who have already been grappling with a thin attacking line due to Arkadiusz Milik’s ongoing injury. The club has heavily relied on Vlahovic, with no adequate backup to share the workload. While January offers a chance to reinforce their squad, the immediate focus will be on keeping Vlahovic fit and available.

Vlahovic had returned to international duty during this break, playing against Switzerland before starting the match against Denmark. His inability to finish the latter game has prompted Juventus to order scans to assess the extent of his potential injury. The results of these scans will determine whether the Serbian striker faces a significant layoff.

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Massimo Pavan, a prominent commentator, voiced his frustration with international breaks, calling them detrimental to clubs. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Pavan criticised the decision to call up Vlahovic, saying: “I have no more words to describe these national team breaks. If Vlahovic got hurt, he would have to explain some things, and with him also the Serbian coach. He shouldn’t have even been called up.”

For Juventus, losing Vlahovic for any period would be a major setback, given their current lack of depth in attack. His potential absence could force manager Thiago Motta to experiment with makeshift solutions until reinforcements arrive in January. Fans and management alike will hope for a positive outcome from the medical evaluations, as Juventus cannot afford to lose their star striker during this crucial phase of the season.