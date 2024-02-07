Cristiano Giuntoli has enjoyed a successful tenure as the sporting director of Juventus thus far, despite facing constraints in terms of available resources upon his arrival at the club.

Giuntoli was recruited from Napoli at the conclusion of the previous season, as Juventus sought to rejuvenate their status among the elite clubs in European football.

His previous accomplishments at Napoli, which culminated in the club securing their first league title in approximately 30 years, underscored his capabilities in the role.

Confidence within the Bianconeri hierarchy regarding Giuntoli’s suitability for the position is high, and early indicators suggest that he possesses the acumen necessary to navigate the challenges inherent in his role.

Despite encountering financial limitations during his initial tenure at Juventus, Giuntoli has demonstrated adeptness in negotiating deals and bolstering the squad, even without significant financial resources at his disposal.

Pundit Antonio Di Gennaro believes things will only get better with him at the helm and says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The current Inter hardly make you play football because they have the ability to manage the match with an important calm. The result? It is more thanks to Inter than the demerits of Juve. For me, however, Giuntoli will bring quality to this team I hear names like Koopmeiners and that’s the way.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli is one of the most accomplished men in his role in Europe, and we expect him to do a good job in Turin.

He also knows the job at the Allianz Stadium is one of the biggest he can get and must do it well.