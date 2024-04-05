Reports emerging in the last few hours indicate that Juventus is actively pursuing the signing of Mateo Retegui from Genoa.

The Italian striker has attracted Juventus’ interest since his time in the Argentinian top flight, although they initially allowed Genoa to secure his services.

Retegui has encountered a slow start to his tenure in Italy, especially considering his remarkable form during his loan spell at Tigre in Argentina.

Nonetheless, Juventus remains convinced of his potential and believes he can make a valuable contribution to the team. The Bianconeri are eager to incorporate him into their squad.

Currently, Juventus is assessing several strikers to bolster their options, and Retegui stands out as a potential addition. While opinions may vary regarding his potential impact at the club, pundit Simone Braglia believes that Retegui could prove to be a shrewd signing for Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Today I look at Juve’s policy, based on young people. Icardi can still do well, he has experience, but I would bet on Retegui. Is he too young? We have to stop, because in Spain young people with potential are playing. They have to earn their place on the field and they have to play. There is already the right mix in the squad between youth and experience, what is missing is someone who can express certain qualities.”

Juve FC Says

Retegui is a fine striker who needs to do more in Serie A, but this is just his first season and he might perform better if we add him to our squad.