Pundit backs Juventus to bounce back from poor start

Former Fiorentina and Verona midfielder, Antonio Di Gennaro has backed Juventus to bounce back from their poor start to this campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri is overseeing a tough start to the season for Juve with the Bianconeri winning none of their opening four league matches so far.

Their only competitive win in this campaign came midweek when they defeated Malmo in Sweden.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Milan in Serie A at the weekend and will look to win their next league game.

Juve ended last season with a top-four spot, but they only secured it on the last day of the league season.

They had to wait that long because they had been underwhelming for much of the campaign.

They risk having an even poorer season this time around if things don’t change as soon as possible.

However, Di Gennaro is one person who is convinced that they will certainly bounce back and become one of the title challengers this season.

When asked if he thinks Juve will finish the season strongly, he said to TMW: “Yes. This can’t be Juventus. Surely they are among the top four. I saw flashes of good play, even last night with Milan. They need to improve with the quality players they have.”