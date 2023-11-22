Italian TV presenter Sandro Sabatini believes that both Juventus and Inter Milan would be content with a draw as they face each other in Serie A this weekend. The upcoming Derby d’Italia promises to be a challenging encounter for both clubs as they compete for the league title.

With Inter sitting in first place and Juventus closely trailing in second, the match becomes crucial for the Bianconeri. A loss for Juventus would mean a significant point gap between them and Inter in the league standings. Therefore, securing a victory is vital for Juventus to narrow the gap and maintain their pursuit of the league title.

Despite Inter being the favoured team to win the league this season due to the quality of their squad, they cannot afford to lose this game. A draw, according to Sabatini, might be a satisfactory outcome for both clubs in this highly anticipated matchup.

Sabatini said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The draw between Juventus and Inter wouldn’t displease anyone, but I don’t believe it even if I see that the two teams will at a certain point be satisfied with the same.”

Juve FC Says

Inter and we are the top two teams in the league this term for a reason, and we expect every player on the pitch to play for nothing but a win.