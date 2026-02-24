Michelangelo Rampulla believes Juventus can overturn their deficit against Galatasaray if they approach the decisive fixture with greater defensive discipline.

Juventus will face Galatasaray in the Champions League play-off return leg this week, seeking to recover from a 5-2 defeat in the first encounter. While the Bianconeri enjoyed a promising campaign under Luciano Spalletti for much of the season, recent performances have raised concerns. A home defeat to Como followed shortly after their loss in Turkiye, compounding the pressure ahead of this crucial European tie.

This Juventus side is currently performing below expectations, particularly given the quality within the squad. The Bianconeri have previously demonstrated their capacity to compete at a far higher level, and there remains a belief that they can rediscover that standard in the coming weeks. However, their immediate challenge is formidable. They must defeat Galatasaray by at least three goals to force extra time, a task that demands both attacking efficiency and defensive resilience.

Defensive Discipline Key to Comeback

Rampulla is confident that a turnaround is possible, but only if Juventus show significant improvement at the back. As quoted by Tuttojuve, he said, “Juve have the quality and the chance to turn the result around, but they’ll have to be very careful defensively. Otherwise, everything will become more complicated. We’ll have to avoid the same mistakes as the Como match, especially the way you conceded Caqueret’s second goal on the counterattack.”

His comments underline the importance of concentration and organisation. Conceding on the counterattack, as happened against Como, would severely undermine any hopes of recovery. Juventus must therefore balance ambition with caution.

Belief Remains Despite Recent Setbacks

Although recent results have dented confidence, the squad possesses the technical ability and experience required for a comeback. If they can combine defensive solidity with clinical finishing, the Bianconeri may yet keep their European hopes alive.