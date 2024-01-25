Juventus has been linked with a move for Teun Koopmeiners over the last few months. Despite their success this term, the Bianconeri are looking to enhance their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Several names are already on their shopping list, and the player they are reportedly most interested in for their midfield is Koopmeiners. The Atalanta star has been in excellent form in Serie A this season, consistently delivering top-notch performances.

Juventus is convinced that Koopmeiners possesses the right qualities to make a significant impact on their team, and there are indications that they could pursue his signing in the summer.

Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi has also expressed his admiration for Koopmeiners, suggesting that the Dutch midfielder would be a valuable addition for Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Koopmeiners is a very strong left-footed player and it would be an incredible coup. We will need to understand what Rabiot will do and where he will fit into that type of midfield. He can also play as an attacking midfielder, or in a two- or three-man midfield.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is clearly a good performer in Serie A, and we need to get serious about signing him before he moves to another club.