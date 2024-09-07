Massimo Pavan believes that managers who select players who have not properly prepared for matches are often responsible for some of the injuries those players suffer.

He shared this view after Nicolas Gonzalez pulled up injured during Argentina’s latest match.

The winger has barely played any club football since returning from the Copa America.

Juventus expressed interest in signing him almost immediately after his return, and he was subsequently left out of Fiorentina’s plans for the new season.

Gonzalez had informed Fiorentina of his desire to join Juve, prompting the club to freeze him out while they searched for a replacement.

He eventually moved to Turin in the final days of the transfer window, but was still called up to the Argentina squad for the current international break.

Although he is undoubtedly a key player for his country, his recent injury raises concerns. Pavan questions the decision to play Gonzalez, given that he has hardly featured this season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“These injuries don’t leave anyone at ease, but the fault lies with those who call up players who haven’t done the preparation. Obviously if you put a player who has never played to play 50 minutes he gets injured, it doesn’t take Einstein…”

Juve FC Says

Pavan has a good point because Gonzalez should not be starting for Argentina when he has barely played club football this season.