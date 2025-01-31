Juventus is on course to finish the season outside the top four and without a trophy, which raises serious questions about the decision to appoint Thiago Motta as their manager.

The Bianconeri parted ways with Max Allegri, citing concerns over the team’s lack of progress under his leadership. However, Allegri consistently secured European football for Juventus and even won the Italian Cup in his final season. In contrast, the team’s current struggles make it difficult to envision them achieving a top-four finish or lifting any silverware this term.

Juventus needs to improve significantly to qualify for European football, but asking this team to win a trophy given their current form seems overly ambitious. Motta has yet to convince fans and analysts alike that he was the right choice for the job, and the blame for the team’s struggles is increasingly being directed his way.

Prominent football analyst Fabio Caressa has pointed to Motta’s decision-making as a key factor behind Juventus’ poor performances this season. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Caressa criticised the lack of consistency and clarity in Motta’s tactical approach, saying:

“The team is paying for the confusion of its coach. The unchosen choice of captain, with seven different armband holders, proves it, as does the fact that against Benfica the full-backs, McKennie and Weah, are two that he himself has already deployed as strikers. I like the idea of versatility, but if it comes to such exaggerations, the players themselves will find themselves in difficulty, because on the pitch they need references and changing roles from match to match doesn’t help them find them.”

Motta must deliver results on the pitch to validate his appointment. The pressure is mounting, and while the club’s struggles may stem from various factors, the manager must take responsibility for the team’s direction and performance. Ultimately, the success or failure of Juventus’ season rests on his shoulders.