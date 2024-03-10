Pundit Alessandro Santarelli emphasises that the only positive aspect of Juventus’ performance against Atalanta is that they avoided a loss. The Bianconeri were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta in a challenging match.

With several key players missing, Juventus relied on Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie to provide the impetus for a victory. While both players gave their best, Juventus struggled to overcome Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Atalanta, having secured a point away from home at the Allianz Stadium, will likely be the more satisfied of the two clubs after facing tough opposition in Juventus. The draw may have left Juventus with mixed feelings as they continue their pursuit of a top-four finish.

But everyone affiliated with Juve will not be happy, and while on punditry duty, Santarelli said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am more dissatisfied because it’s the fourth game we’ve conceded 2 goals, due to Tek no longer taking a shot and Danilo not being able to read a shot. Dissatisfied because However, Juventus continues in its moment of crisis, we only beat Frosinone with a goal from Rugani in the 94th minute and the good defeat in Naples seems like an isolated case.

“Another thing that doesn’t make me satisfied is that we manage to get back into the game, let’s go we have the lead and we can’t hold it. The only thing that makes me satisfied is that we didn’t lose and even the changes at the end are objectively incomprehensible.”

Juve FC Says

It was not a good day for us, and that has been recurring for weeks now. This team needs to put together a good run, or we will soon find ourselves fighting for a Europa League spot.