Juventus’s players have come under heavy criticism after their shocking elimination from the Coppa Italia at the hands of Empoli in midweek. Despite having some of the best footballers in Italy within their ranks, the team has consistently failed to meet the high expectations placed upon them.

Over the last two transfer windows, Juventus has strengthened its squad with players who are more than capable of winning major honours at other top clubs. On paper, these additions should make the Bianconeri a far stronger side, yet their recent performances have left fans and analysts scratching their heads as to why they are underperforming so drastically.

Pundit Sergio Porrini has voiced his displeasure with the team’s attitude, particularly during the loss to Empoli, a match most expected Juventus to win comfortably. He questioned the players’ overall approach to the game, remarking that it seemed as if they were going through the motions without any real desire or urgency. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Regardless of the defeat, it seemed like a team without strength, it seemed like the players had taken to the field almost out of duty, a game interpreted without heart, grit, as if they didn’t know that a victory would have projected them into the semi-final of a competition now coveted for various reasons. I don’t want to say the team is in disarray, but I saw players who were unmotivated, presumptuous, I would say spoiled. In my opinion, they don’t understand Juve’s delicate moment.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Porrini’s words reflect a growing frustration with the squad’s attitude, and it’s clear that Juventus’ poor form is not just a question of talent but also one of mentality. There is a sense that the players are not fully recognising the gravity of their situation, and their lack of passion and grit on the pitch has been deeply concerning.

The defeat to Empoli is not surprising given the team’s lacklustre display, and with the club’s current struggles, it is easy to see why their attitude is being questioned. For Juventus to recover and get back on track, they need a drastic improvement in both their performances and mindset. Only by rediscovering their fighting spirit can they begin to turn their season around.