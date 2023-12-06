Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi has showered praise on Adrien Rabiot, emphasising the Juventus midfielder’s pivotal role for the club.

Rabiot, currently serving as a vice-captain at Juventus, has consistently showcased exceptional form since the previous season. Despite initial talks of a potential transfer to Manchester United before the last campaign, the deal fell through, leading to Rabiot’s continued presence in the Juventus squad.

The Frenchman has evolved into one of Juventus’ most crucial players, earning him a new one-year contract during the summer. The club is reportedly eager to secure his services for an extended period, given his instrumental contributions.

Rabiot’s impact has been instrumental in Juventus achieving significant results this season, prompting favourable comparisons by Bergomi, who likens him to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Rabiot? He is a technical, physical player, he has strength, last year he scored eleven goals, he is the Lautaro of Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is undeniably one of our indispensable players and we can understand why Bergomi has likened him to Martinez.

Hopefully, he will sign an extension and spend a few more seasons on our books.