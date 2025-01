Thiago Motta’s side may still boast an unbeaten league record, but it is far from an achievement worth celebrating when so few of their games have ended in victories. Against Torino, they were once again expected to take control of the derby and claim the win, yet they fell short. In fact, Torino came close to taking the spoils themselves, exposing Juve’s vulnerability once more.

The Bianconeri’s struggles do not stem from a lack of scoring ability; they often manage to take the lead in matches. However, their inability to hold onto these leads has become a glaring issue, as was evident once again against their city rivals. Juventus frequently surrenders control, slipping into a pattern that continues to undermine their ambitions.

Television host Paolo Bonolis expressed his frustration with Juventus’ performances, struggling to understand their recurring flaws. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he remarked: “I didn’t expect them to be so slow. There’s something strange, because the squad is formidable. Like Milan, who are coming out on top: the coach is quite tough. Juve is strange, they always take the lead and then fall into a state of torpor: they’ve had a series of incomprehensible draws.” Bonolis’ remarks highlight the puzzling nature of Juve’s season, as a squad of their calibre continues to underperform in a concerning manner.

Failing to maintain leads has been a consistent problem for Juventus, and there seems to be no quick fix in sight. Unless they can address this troubling tendency, further frustrations and missed opportunities are inevitable. The inability to turn draws into wins not only reflects a lack of focus but also raises questions about their long-term prospects in the league.