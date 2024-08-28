Barcelona is reportedly keen to help Juventus by signing Federico Chiesa in this transfer window.

The Spanish club is looking to strengthen its squad, and their manager, Hansi Flick, is particularly interested in Chiesa.

The attacker is also open to joining Barcelona. However, the club has faced long-standing financial issues, which have prevented them from registering new players for an extended period.

Barcelona still needs to resolve the registration of Dani Olmo, which complicates the process for registering Chiesa as well.

While Chiesa remains hopeful about the move, pundit Claudio Pasqualin believes that a transfer to the Catalan club is unlikely to materialise.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa? I see him in the Premier League. Barcelona’s financial difficulties are currently insurmountable, even if the player is of interest, I think it will be difficult to complete the operation”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa knows he will struggle to find another top club that shows a serious interest in his signature, so he hopes Barca will solve their problem and sign him.

However, the intelligent thing to do might be to find an alternative before it’s too late. If he sticks with Barca and they fail to sign him, he risks being sidelined for at least six months, which does not help him.