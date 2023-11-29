Football fans are already contemplating the Serie A title race this season, primarily between Juventus and Inter Milan, as both clubs currently occupy the top two positions in the league standings. The perception is grounded in their strong starts to the season, positioning them as the frontrunners.

However, recognising that the competition is a marathon rather than a sprint, it is acknowledged that other clubs still have the potential to enter the title race. AC Milan, Napoli, and Lazio, all of whom finished in the top four last season, have not had the best starts in the current campaign. Despite this, Milan and Napoli are not significantly distant from the top two in the standings.

Former Inter player Marco Ballotta insists that Milan and Napoli, despite their slow starts, have the capability to re-enter the title race.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus doesn’t play good football, but in the match against Inter the match should have gone like this, a draw is fair. In addition to Juve and Inter, however, there are Napoli and Milan who are admittedly further behind, but the gap can be filled and there is time to get back into the running. Of course, missteps are no longer allowed.”

Juve FC Says

We cannot get carried away because of our fine start to this season and must know that there is still so much football to play.

Our team has made a good start, but there is still a long way to go and we must stay humble and focused.