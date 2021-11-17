Pundit claims it is not true that Juventus and Vlahovic have an agreement

Juventus has been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic for much of the last year.

The Bianconeri remains one of the most likely clubs that would eventually sign him, and some reports have made them favourites for his signature already.

The striker is one of the most coveted players in Serie A, rumours claim he already has an agreement to join Juventus.

However, former Torino and Bari defender, Massimo Brambati insists in a recent interview that it is untrue that he has an understanding with the Bianconeri.

He told TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “He doesn’t have the agreement, because one of my friends who has the mandate for his sale told me he doesn’t have a deal with anyone yet.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic looks likely to stay at Fiorentina until the end of this season and that would be a good thing for Juventus.

The Bianconeri would struggle to sign him in the January transfer window, considering the lack of funds at the club.

If he waits until the end of the season, Juve would have offloaded some of their current deadwood.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot would raise significant funds for the Bianconeri if they were sold, and their departure would also create space on the Bianconeri’s budget to sign him.