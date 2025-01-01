Thiago Motta has now been in charge of Juventus for half a season, and opinions about his performance as head coach are as divided as ever. After three years under Max Allegri, Juventus fans and observers have been eager to see a different style of football under Motta, who promised a more exciting and dynamic approach. However, while expectations for a fresh brand of play are high, the primary demand for a Juventus manager remains the same: win games.

The Bianconeri have shown signs of inconsistency since Motta’s appointment. While he has earned some praise for victories and glimpses of progressive football, criticism has not been far away. Juventus remains under intense scrutiny, and the team’s performances have left many questioning whether tangible progress has been made compared to the Allegri era. Despite the mixed results, Motta has enjoyed a relatively positive portrayal in the media, often receiving praise for wins and leniency after poor results.

Not everyone is convinced by this narrative, however. Tony Damascelli has been particularly vocal in his criticism of Motta, accusing the media of shielding the coach from harsher scrutiny. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he expressed his frustrations, saying: “I give Fonseca a 6, Motta a 4 because they are getting close to Catanzaro’s record with 12 draws. They don’t change their expression in the event of a draw, victory or defeat. At least the draws are on the pitch, given the disastrous record.

“The team plays badly, even against Fiorentina I can’t understand Motta’s initial choices nor the changes. If he thinks he’s still at Bologna, he’s wrong. If he wants to continue experimenting then go ahead, but then there’s the pitch. Motta enjoys favourable propaganda, but I don’t see this growth of Juventus compared to 4 years ago, given that Allegri’s Juventus is better not to take into consideration.”

While Motta’s decisions have come under fire, it is worth noting that he has only been in charge for half a season. Building a new system and identity takes time, and judging his tenure this early may not fully reflect his vision for the club. Nevertheless, Juventus is a results-driven institution, and Motta must find consistency soon to win over his sceptics and satisfy the demands of fans and critics alike.