Juventus have dropped points against opponents they were expected to beat, making this a season where they appear unlikely to achieve any real success.

The Bianconeri are under the guidance of a new manager, and many of their starters are recent signings who seem unfamiliar with the weight and responsibility of playing for such a historic club.

As Italy’s most successful football team, Juventus were once a side that struck fear into opponents. During their decade-long dominance, which ended in 2021, they were a team to be reckoned with, making it almost routine to win trophies as opponents crumbled under the pressure of facing them.

Now, however, Juventus are no longer the same. They have struggled against sides like Venezia, a team they would once have beaten comfortably. This surprising decline highlights that they have lost the fear factor that once defined them.

In their heyday, Juventus enjoyed a reputation that allowed them to impose themselves in matches before a ball was even kicked. That aura made other teams approach games with caution and limited confidence, giving the Bianconeri an edge that often translated into victories. Today, however, that edge seems to have eroded, leaving Juventus to face opponents who now see them as just another team.

This worrying trend has been noted by former footballer Roberto Pruzzo, who shared his thoughts on the situation, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus no longer scares anyone at this moment. All teams think they can win, that they can beat them, otherwise all these comebacks suffered would not be explained. I don’t know, I don’t have precise numbers, but Juventus has been overtaken many times in this championship. Of course, they have also come back a few times, it must be said. However, I believe that at this stage they are considered a normal team.”

To restore their reputation and status as a team to be feared, Juventus must focus on consistency, winning matches convincingly, and demonstrating their superiority over weaker teams. Only by doing so can they reclaim their former dominance in Italian football.