Juventus has faced significant challenges in recent games due to the absence of Dusan Vlahovic, with the team struggling to deliver in attack without their Serbian talisman. The Bianconeri have been one of the most closely watched sides this season under new manager Thiago Motta. Despite maintaining an unbeaten record in Serie A and losing just one game in all competitions, they have faltered by accumulating draws, which has stifled their ambitions.

Vlahovic has not been immune to criticism this season, but the last few games have highlighted his critical role in the team. Without him leading the attack, Juventus has lacked a reliable focal point, making their offensive play disjointed and ineffective. His absence has made it evident that the squad struggles to convert opportunities into goals without a striker of his calibre. The Serbian forward is set to return this weekend, and fans will be hoping for a much-needed turnaround in form.

Pundit Domenico Marocchino recently weighed in on the situation, highlighting how the team’s struggles have underlined Vlahovic’s indispensability. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb , Marocchino said:

“In the middle, you manage, there instead, you have to think more. Vlahovic comes back quite calm, the team hasn’t done much without him, and he will feel even more indispensable.”

This statement reflects the broader sentiment that Vlahovic’s presence dramatically elevates Juventus’s attacking potential. With his return, the expectation is that the team will regain its edge in front of goal. Beyond his immediate impact, Juventus must act swiftly to secure his long-term future by offering a contract extension, ensuring his continued contributions to the team.

The upcoming fixtures will be crucial for the Bianconeri as they aim to capitalise on their unbeaten streak. With Vlahovic back, Juventus has a chance to shift momentum and reclaim their status as a dominant force in Serie A.