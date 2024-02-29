Dusan Vlahovic has been in outstanding form for Juventus since the beginning of the year, showcasing the talent that led the Bianconeri to make a significant investment in signing him from Fiorentina.

Juventus is thrilled to see him proving his worth, especially after considering selling him at the end of the previous season.

Another Serie A striker enjoying a remarkable run this year is Victor Osimhen, who has been in exceptional form since returning from representing Nigeria at the AFCON.

Osimhen played a pivotal role in helping Napoli secure the Serie A title last season, finishing as the top scorer in Italy. This impressive performance has attracted interest from several clubs.

Pundit Roberto Sosa has expressed admiration for Vlahovic’s recent performances and believes that if Vlahovic had been part of Napoli’s team from the previous season, he could have had a similar impact to that of Osimhen.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I like Vlahovic a lot, in the Napoli that won the Scudetto in my opinion he would have scored the same goals as Osimhen. The Nigerian placed in this Juve would have a lot of difficulties.”

Vlahovic has been in fine form for us this term, and it is not a surprise that he is being compared to Osimhen.

The Serbian will be a key part of our success this term, and he will be eager to win the Coppa Italia.