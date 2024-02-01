Juventus has completed the signing of Carlos Alcaraz, a move that took most fans by surprise.

Reports had linked them with a move for the likes of Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips for months.

However, when this transfer window opened, the Bianconeri only signed Tiago Djalo and closed shop in terms of incoming transfers.

Fans were baffled to hear that because many people know that Juve needs at least one new midfielder.

The Bianconeri have finally snapped up one, and Alcaraz will spend the rest of this season in Turin, with a view to making the move permanent in the summer.

Pundit Roberto Savino is impressed with how Juve made the surprise move and compared the operation by Cristiano Giuntoli to Luciano Moggi.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The way in which Alcaraz was hired reminds me of Moggi. It is right to act in this way, to deflect rumours without flaunting the objectives. I imagine Juve believes in this boy, considering that for the loan until June he will pay around four million euros. In any case, the right to buy gives the possibility to evaluate in June whether to buy him permanently or send him back to Southampton.”

Juve FC Says

We don’t have to make our moves public and Alcaraz has been a fine player in the Championship.

Hopefully, he can take his fine form to Turin and become one of our most important contributors.