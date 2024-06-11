Nicolo Fagioli has been in the news for most of the last few weeks after Luciano Spalletti named him in his squad for Euro 2024.

He played only two games in 2024 for Juve because he served a long ban that started last year.

The midfielder was having a good season at Juventus before the ban and seems to have a profile that no other Italian midfielder has.

His selection raised a lot of eyebrows, but Spalletti has continued to defend his decision.

He insists Fagioli has the technical quality that no other Italian midfielder possesses, and he had to take him to the Euros.

Pundit Ariedo Braida also seems to enjoy watching the midfielder and has now compared him to Andrea Pirlo.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He has to mature, but to do so, he has to play, there is no other way. By playing, you learn and improve. In some ways, he resembles Pirlo; he sees football from near and far, but perhaps even more so from Albertini: he is very similar to us.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli’s selection is purely based on merit, and he now has a big chance to show what he can do for his country.

He would be like a new signing for us next season, and his extended rest will prepare him to help us better.