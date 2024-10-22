Former Juventus defender Ciro Ferrara has drawn an intriguing comparison between the current management of Thiago Motta and that of the legendary Marcello Lippi, who had two successful stints at the club. Lippi, who managed Juventus from 1994 to 1999 and again from 2001 to 2004, is celebrated for his remarkable achievements, including leading the club to three consecutive Champions League finals and winning three Serie A titles during his first tenure. His second spell was equally fruitful, securing two more league titles and solidifying his legacy as one of the club’s all-time greats.

In reflecting on Motta’s early tenure, Ferrara highlighted the similarities in their coaching styles and team philosophies. He noted that, like Lippi, Motta has instilled a sense of compactness and discipline within the squad. “This Juve in its compactness reminds us of ours. The Bianconeri started well, as we did,” Ferrara remarked in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, acknowledging the strong start Motta’s side has made this season. However, he also cautioned that any comparison between the two eras should ultimately depend on tangible results, particularly in high-stakes matches. “But any comparison with Juventus 1996 depends on the final result, which makes the difference. So we have to wait,” he stated.

Ferrara also observed that Motta possesses a calm public demeanour reminiscent of Lippi, but he is likely fierier in the locker room, echoing the intense passion that Lippi was known for. “The impression is that Motta is calm in public, but fiery in the locker room. Just like Lippi. I experienced Marcello’s tantrums first hand,” Ferrara explained. He suggested that Motta is instilling a similar work ethic within the team, focusing on defensive solidity, akin to the Juventus team of 1995-96, which was known for its robust defensive performances.

While the early signs under Motta have been promising, Ferrara emphasised the importance of patience. “Motta has just started his spell as our manager, and we need to give him time. There is no need comparing him to a top manager like Lippi,” he stated. Instead, he believes that Motta should be allowed to carve out his own legacy at Juventus. This, he pointed out, is one of the most significant roles in European football, and Motta is keenly aware of the expectations that come with it.

This perspective highlights the need for continuity and development in Motta’s approach as he strives to build a team capable of achieving the high standards set by past Juventus squads. The future may hold great promise if Motta can translate early performances into lasting success.