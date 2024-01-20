Kenan Yildiz has earned a new comparison as his superb early career continues at Juventus.

The Turkish teenager, who recently broke into the Bianconeri first team, has swiftly become one of their most important players.

Juve has been fortunate to have him in the team over the last few months, significantly enhancing their attacking prowess.

While several teams are showing interest, Juventus is not expected to sell him anytime soon.

Fans have previously compared him to legendary figures such as Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio. However, the latest comparison likens him to Michael Laudrup, who also played for Juventus.

According to pundit Massimo Raffaeli, Yildiz shares certain similarities with Laudrup, adding an additional layer to the praise for the talented young player.

Raffaeli said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Kenan Yildiz has the elegant and clever movements of Laudrup , even if he is more of a finisher than a striker. If the Turk were to confirm himself, someone could probably take him away from Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz will continue to earn these comparisons which is not a bad thing, but we expect him to develop into a top player and make his own name popular.

He just needs to stay focused and continue to humbly work hard and develop fully.