Juventus will be competing in at least four tournaments this season and Thiago Motta will be eager to end his first term with a trophy.

The Serie A, Champions League and Coppa Italia are the major competitions that will take the most from his team, even though winning the Super Cup and Club World Cup will also be a great term.

Juve has a squad that Motta thinks is big enough for what he intends to achieve, so he will be working hard to ensure his team wins as many games as possible.

Some Bianconeri supporters may want their team to concentrate on the league and probably the Champions League as well, but can they do well in the competitions they will play?

Stefano Borghi thinks so, and the pundit says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus is one of the reasons for the greatest curiosity of the European season because a radical change has been made, because Thiago Motta is a coach who intrigues me a lot and because he has added new players to the squad and it is a team that, in my opinion, can also have international characteristics. And it is Juventus, in short. With fewer certainties logically than Inter, but I expect Juve to be protagonists on all fronts”.

Juve FC Says

We have the squad and quality to win a trophy this season. Whether we can do well in all competitions remains to be seen.