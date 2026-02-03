Juventus signed Jeremie Boga and Emil Holm in the last transfer window, but questions remain over whether these were the players they truly needed. Ahead of January, there had been extensive speculation about the club signing a striker, with the Old Lady eager to reinforce their squad.

This month represented an important opportunity for Juventus to bring in new talent. The Bianconeri already boast some of the finest players in Serie A, but the top clubs are rarely content with their squads and continually seek reinforcements to strengthen weak areas.

Striker Search Falls Short

Throughout the transfer window, Juventus monitored several high-profile strikers. However, as the window drew to a close, it became increasingly evident that the club might not secure the players they most desired. While Holm and Boga are considered solid additions, both were brought in primarily as backup options to the team’s main choices. Consequently, the club’s most pressing positional needs remain only partially addressed.

Sandro Sabatini offered insight into the situation via Tuttojuve, emphasising that the signings, though valid, were limited in their impact. He said, “Juventus signed two players. Well, you can’t complain, they signed two players, they signed Holm, they signed Boga. But I’m not arguing here whether they signed Holm or Boga, but since you play with 11 men, not 13, they signed an alternative to Kalulu, who always plays, and an alternative to Yildiz, who always plays. That is, good players. Boga has lost his way a bit in recent years, Holm is a good player, but if you do the January transfer window, you have to focus on strengthening the team in the hypothetical starting 11, and that’s where Juventus should have gone looking, not as I said, for a midfielder, because in midfield, I was wrong, and everyone who thought Juventus needed a midfielder was wrong, because Locatelli, Thuram, Miretti, McKennie, etc. have grown.”

January Reinforcements and Priorities

The comments underline a broader debate about Juventus’ transfer strategy. While Boga and Holm add depth, they do not directly enhance the club’s starting line-up in critical positions. This highlights a recurring challenge for the Bianconeri, who must balance squad depth with strengthening the core team to remain competitive in Serie A.