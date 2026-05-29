As Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, much of the progress made under Luciano Spalletti has come under scrutiny, leaving the manager facing significant pressure and criticism.

The coach worked with the squad available to him and, despite concerns that some players were not at the required level, he still managed to oversee improvements across the team during the campaign. There were periods during the season when Juventus appeared capable of competing for the league title, raising expectations among supporters and observers alike.

However, a lack of consistency ultimately saw the Bianconeri fall away from that challenge and become involved in the battle to secure a place in the top four. The disappointment surrounding the club’s final position has inevitably increased questions about the direction of the team and the decisions made throughout the season.

Challenges faced by Spalletti

Even though results did not always meet expectations, there remains a belief among some observers that Juventus could have enjoyed a stronger campaign had Spalletti been appointed earlier.

The manager was tasked with working in difficult circumstances and attempting to improve a squad that many felt required significant strengthening. Despite the challenges, there were signs of progress that suggested the team was moving in a positive direction.

Genny De Gaetano has defended the Juventus coach and believes the responsibility for the club’s struggles should not rest solely on his shoulders. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Spalletti worked in complicated conditions with an incomplete and poorly constructed squad. Of course, he made mistakes too, but he cannot be the main defendant.”

Focus turns to rebuilding

Juventus will now turn their attention towards rebuilding the squad and ensuring the manager has stronger options available ahead of next season.

The club are expected to support Spalletti with new signings during the summer transfer window, although failing to qualify for the Champions League has reduced the pool of players who may be willing to join. That setback could make recruitment more challenging, but Juventus remain focused on strengthening the team and providing the manager with the tools required to improve results and restore competitiveness in the coming campaign.