Massimo Brambati has defended Luciano Spalletti’s decision not to include Manuel Locatelli in his preliminary squad for Euro 2024.

The midfielder was an important member of the Italy team that won the last edition of the competition. After that tournament, he moved to Juventus from Sassuolo and was expected to blossom at Italy’s biggest club.

However, that hasn’t been the case, and it seems Locatelli has actually regressed since his transfer to Turin. This decline has affected his standing in the national team, leading to his omission from Italy’s latest squad for the upcoming competition in Germany.

Brambati is not surprised by the decision to leave Locatelli out, insisting that the midfielder has regressed since moving to Juve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I knew for 2 weeks that Fagioli was there. Isn’t Locatelli here? I agree because he hasn’t grown, but he has deteriorated, I’m sorry to say. involved because you had to put a high-quality midfielder alongside him in January. And I also agree with bringing Fagioli out.”

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has to see this as an extra motivation why he needs to improve his performance on our team.

The midfielder has been struggling, and he will hope the next Juventus manager can unlock his potential and make him a much better player.