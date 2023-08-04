Juventus is reportedly considering a swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku, as Max Allegri believes Lukaku would be a better fit for his system at the Allianz Stadium. The Italian club has been in talks with Chelsea to facilitate the transfer in recent weeks. Initially, they had hoped to sell Vlahovic and separately pursue Lukaku.

However, the lack of serious suitors for Vlahovic due to fitness concerns has prompted Juventus to propose a swap deal with Chelsea. The London club is currently evaluating whether they have a need for Vlahovic and determining the terms of the potential transfer.

Pundit Gianfranco Teotino finds Juventus’ decision baffling, particularly because Vlahovic is much younger than Lukaku. The Serbian striker still has significant potential for development, while Lukaku is an established and experienced striker. The trade-off between age and experience may be a point of contention for some analysts and fans.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus should ask themselves about the future: will Allegri still be there tomorrow? If I were in the club, I’d think differently than Allegri, I’d think twice.

“Juventus are right to wait to try to increase the amount they could earn, but if I side with Chelsea, who in my opinion hope that by not making the deal with Juventus, it would induce Lukaku to accept the Arab offer which would only bring Chelsea money”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has struggled under Allegri and it does not seem his performances will improve, so keeping him makes almost no sense.

Unless the club intends to fire the gaffer, we must sign players he can use to deliver success.