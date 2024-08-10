Koopmeiners has explicitly requested Atalanta to sell him to Juventus, whereas Juventus wants Federico Chiesa to leave the club.

Chiesa has become surplus to requirements at Juventus after failing to sign a new deal last term. Juventus is eager for him to move on, but the attacker seems relaxed about his future and is prepared to let his contract run down if a team he values does not come forward with an offer.

Juventus is keen to avoid this scenario, but their pursuit of Koopmeiners has led to tension with the Dutchman, who has begun to show signs of rebellion against his current club.

While some view these transfer situations as similar, Massimo Pavan has highlighted the differences between them.