There has been some comparison between the Teun Koopmeiners and Federico Chiesa transfer sagas this summer.

Koopmeiners has explicitly requested Atalanta to sell him to Juventus, whereas Juventus wants Federico Chiesa to leave the club.

Chiesa has become surplus to requirements at Juventus after failing to sign a new deal last term. Juventus is eager for him to move on, but the attacker seems relaxed about his future and is prepared to let his contract run down if a team he values does not come forward with an offer.

Juventus is keen to avoid this scenario, but their pursuit of Koopmeiners has led to tension with the Dutchman, who has begun to show signs of rebellion against his current club.

While some view these transfer situations as similar, Massimo Pavan has highlighted the differences between them.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve;

“The Chiesa and Koopmeiners cases are not comparable because Koopmeiners has done very well in the last two seasons and Atalanta owes him a lot, he is in debt, the Orobici could also accept a high offer, in line with the value and not with the off-market proposal. 

“Chiesa, on the other hand, comes from two difficult years, many physical doubts and given the salary received he is in debt with Juve. If Koopmeiners comes to Juve to take 4.5 million, Chiesa who comes from two worse seasons than the Dutchman why should he receive more? In short, Chiesa to stay in Turin must review his demands”.

Juve FC Says

Its summer time and movements are expected at every club, so there is no point making a case out of us wanting a player to leave.

If Chiesa wants to keep playing football, then he has to leave, and Koopmeiners wants to follow his heart and play for us, so they are not the same thing.