He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve;
“The Chiesa and Koopmeiners cases are not comparable because Koopmeiners has done very well in the last two seasons and Atalanta owes him a lot, he is in debt, the Orobici could also accept a high offer, in line with the value and not with the off-market proposal.
“Chiesa, on the other hand, comes from two difficult years, many physical doubts and given the salary received he is in debt with Juve. If Koopmeiners comes to Juve to take 4.5 million, Chiesa who comes from two worse seasons than the Dutchman why should he receive more? In short, Chiesa to stay in Turin must review his demands”.
Juve FC Says
Its summer time and movements are expected at every club, so there is no point making a case out of us wanting a player to leave.
If Chiesa wants to keep playing football, then he has to leave, and Koopmeiners wants to follow his heart and play for us, so they are not the same thing.
