Pundit discusses Federico Gatti’s foul on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Lele Adani has discussed an incident in the Juventus-Napoli match, which saw Federico Gatti hit Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the Juve man was not sent off.

The Black and Whites were beaten by the Serie A champions-elect as the Partenopei did the double over Max Allegri’s men.

They had to wait until added time to score the winning goal after Juve had at least one strike ruled out for offside.

The black and whites ended as losers for the third league game in as many matches and there was a feeling that Gatti should have been sent off in that game.

Adani seems to believe the referee did not punish the offence sufficiently. He said via Tuttojuve:

“It is absurd that nobody has seen such a thing. It is an out of place, uncontrolled act. Practically a punch in the face. The game? Napoli deserved the victory”.

Juve FC Says

Adani hardly speaks positively or in support of Juve, so it is not a surprise he wanted Gatti to be punished seriously in that game.

However, we lost the game eventually, even though we could have won and need to focus on our remaining domestic games.

The boys must get back to form and start winning as many games as possible before this season ends.