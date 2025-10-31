Marco Bucciantini has expressed his belief that Luciano Spalletti is the perfect fit for the Juventus managerial role, not only because of his footballing expertise but also due to the way he handles himself during press conferences. His composure, intelligence, and ability to articulate his thoughts have long been admired within Italian football, and Bucciantini considers these traits a key part of what makes Spalletti such a compelling leader.

The appointment of Spalletti as Juventus’s new manager has been widely welcomed by supporters and pundits alike. Many believe that the club has made a shrewd decision by selecting a coach with a proven track record and extensive experience in Serie A. Throughout his managerial career, Spalletti has overseen some of Italy’s biggest clubs, including Inter Milan and Napoli, and has developed a reputation for instilling discipline, tactical awareness, and professionalism in his teams.

A Proven Winner Returns to the Dugout

Spalletti’s crowning achievement came at Napoli, where he guided the club to a long-awaited Serie A title in 2023. That triumph cemented his legacy as one of the most respected managers in Italian football. His success was built on an attacking, fluid style of play combined with defensive solidity, and he became a beloved figure in Naples before stepping away from club management to take charge of the Italian national team.

Now, back in domestic football, Spalletti faces the challenge of reviving Juventus, a club that has not lifted the league title since 2020. The Bianconeri faithful will be eager to see the team return to the top of Italian football, though expectations for an immediate title win have been tempered. The initial focus will be on rebuilding consistency and laying the foundations for future success.

Bucciantini on Spalletti’s Character and Communication

While Spalletti’s tactical acumen is unquestionable, pundit Marco Bucciantini believes it is his personality and communication style that truly set him apart. As reported by Tuttojuve, Bucciantini said: “He’s one of the coaches for whom there’s an event even in the press conference. You always wait for him to say something, beyond the presentation. He’s a man who made it interesting, he’s a coach, a football scholar who made the press conference interesting.”

Bucciantini’s remarks capture the essence of Spalletti’s unique presence in Italian football. His ability to turn even a routine media briefing into an engaging event reflects both his charisma and his intellectual approach to the game. As Juventus seek to rediscover their identity and regain their dominance, Spalletti’s leadership and thoughtful communication may prove just as valuable as his tactical brilliance.