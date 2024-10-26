Paul Pogba is facing an uncertain future at Juventus, with strong indications that his time at the club may end. Despite his reduced ban, allowing him to return to training in January and be eligible for matches starting in March, the path back to a significant role at the Allianz Stadium is far from guaranteed.

One potential route that has been suggested for Pogba to regain his match fitness is to play with Juventus’ Next Gen team, which competes in Serie C. This idea would allow the midfielder to stay fit and perhaps prove his worth to the senior team. However, doubts remain about the feasibility and appropriateness of such a move.

Italian journalist Stefano Cecchi has voiced scepticism about Pogba’s potential involvement with the Next Gen side, expressing concerns over the suitability of a high-profile player like Pogba appearing in Serie C. He stated, as quoted by Tuttojuve, “I have strong doubts that Pogba can play for Juventus Next Gen: first because Pogba, playing in Serie C, and then because the meaning of Next Gen is different. Then playing a game, two, but no, I don’t see it and I have the idea that his adventure in black and white, from the words of Giuntoli and Thiago Motta, if it had come to an end I wouldn’t be surprised.”

These comments reflect the general sentiment that Pogba’s return to competitive football at a lower level may not align with the club’s developmental philosophy for the Next Gen team. The squad is primarily designed to nurture young talents and provide them with the experience needed to transition to the senior team. The idea of a player with Pogba’s stature participating in a Serie C competition might seem unconventional and misaligned with the club’s objectives.

Furthermore, recent remarks from Juventus figures like Cristiano Giuntoli and manager Thiago Motta suggest that the club may not see a future for Pogba in Turin. The midfielder has struggled with fitness and form since rejoining the club, and his doping ban has only added to his woes. These factors have fueled speculation that Juventus is preparing for life without him, potentially looking to terminate his contract or offload him during the next transfer window.

For Pogba, the prospect of staying at Juventus and fighting for his place may seem like the safer option compared to being released and facing the challenge of finding a new club as a free agent. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the club is not keen on retaining him, and the midfielder may need to start exploring other opportunities if he hopes to continue his career at the top level.