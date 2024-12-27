Next month is set to be a crucial period for Juventus as the Bianconeri look to strengthen their squad and re-enter the Serie A title race. After a somewhat inconsistent first half of the season, the team is aware that significant improvements must be made if they are to contend for the top spots in the second half of the campaign. Juventus knows that to have a real shot at success, they need to build on their existing squad, fill in key gaps, and address areas where they have been underperforming.

The club remains fully committed to supporting Thiago Motta, ensuring that the manager has the tools necessary to compete at the highest level. Juventus has been actively targeting new players, with a focus on strengthening their defence, and the expectation is that they will take swift action as soon as the transfer window opens in January. With their financial capabilities and the club’s reputation, Juventus is in a strong position to attract quality talents, which could make a significant difference for the team in the second half of the season. They just need sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to do a good job in the window.

Giocondo Martorelli, a well-known figure in Italian football, has shared his insights on what Juventus should prioritise during the January window. As quoted by Tuttojuve, Martorelli stated, “In the meantime, I expect Juve to intervene more than the others, trying to cover the gaps that have been created in defence, and then they will have to find an alternative to Vlahovic.”

This reflects the urgency Juventus faces in securing reinforcements to address defensive weaknesses. In addition, the future of striker Dusan Vlahovic remains uncertain, and finding a capable alternative to him should be a priority for the club. With key positions needing attention, Juventus must act decisively in the transfer market.

The Bianconeri cannot afford to miss out on the opportunity to strengthen their squad in January. If they do not make the right moves, they risk falling further behind in the league and potentially missing out on a top finish. The next transfer window presents a critical chance for Juventus to bolster their team and set themselves up for a strong finish to the season. Without the right additions, achieving their goals may become increasingly difficult.