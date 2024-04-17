With Juventus poised to embark on a rebuild at the conclusion of this season, Cristiano Giuntoli’s role at the club has undoubtedly become more challenging.

The sporting director joined the Bianconeri following an impressive tenure at Napoli, where his contributions spanned nearly a decade and notably facilitated the club’s Serie A triumph after a three-decade drought.

Despite Juventus’ last league title win in 2020, the club, as the preeminent force in Italian football, is dissatisfied with its recent performances and is determined to effect change.

Having endured a prolonged period of stagnation, Juventus evidently lacks the necessary ingredients to reclaim its position at the summit of Italian football.

Giuntoli faces the daunting task of constructing a new foundation, potentially from the ground up. Pundit Massimo Mauro has shed light on the magnitude of this endeavor, underscoring the significant challenges that lie ahead for Giuntoli in reshaping Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Giuntoli must do a great job, I would almost say he must transform the team. If I think about the work done in Naples, he managed to give Spalletti who then made him play the team did wonderfully well, they managed to win the Scudetto. At Juventus, this seems a little more complicated because Juventus competes with the teams that win in Europe and talking about Next Gen and attention to the budget seems incompatible with a Juventus that can compete in the Champions League and win the Scudetto next year or Giuntoli will perform miracles.”

Juve FC Says

We have fallen well behind among the top clubs in Italian football, so it is hard to get the team back to winning titles consistently.

However, it is a job that can be done if we make the right managerial appointment and sign some good players.