Juventus will have the opportunity to reclaim the top spot on the Serie A table in the upcoming weeks and potentially maintain that position for a certain period.

The Bianconeri have earned this chance through their persistent efforts to stay near Inter Milan in the league standings. Despite not possessing the same squad depth and quality as Inter, Juventus has remained competitive, with their players consistently delivering strong performances.

Entering the second half of the season, Juventus appears well-prepared to stay in the title race. In recent weeks, they have demonstrated resilience and have not shown signs of requiring reinforcements in the transfer market.

Their upcoming match against Lecce, followed by the fixture against Empoli, will see Juventus playing one more game than Inter. This provides them with the opportunity to ascend to the top of the league standings and potentially maintain that position for several weeks.

Pavan says winning against Lecce is very important and explains why, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve is finding their attackers again, a good part of the season is being played in Lecce, because with a victory Juventus could stay at the top of the table for a week or maybe more, Juve is playing a lot in Puglia, we’ll see if he’ll be able to play a great game.”

Juve FC Says

Lecce will want to stop our charge towards winning the title, but it is a match we cannot afford not to win.

The boys know this and have done well in the last few games, so we are confident they can win it.