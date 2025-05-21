Former Fiorentina midfielder Antonio Di Gennaro has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ managerial situation, suggesting that the club should consider alternatives to Antonio Conte, despite widespread speculation that the former Juve boss is their primary target for the summer.

Conte, who is currently managing Napoli, has had a strong campaign and is widely credited with surpassing expectations as his team pushes toward securing the league title. Juventus are reportedly hoping that, despite his current success, Conte could be persuaded to leave his role at the end of the season to begin a new chapter in Turin.

Juventus Urged to Broaden Their Search

While Juventus appear focused on Conte as their preferred candidate, Di Gennaro believes the club would be wise to consider other options rather than concentrating all their efforts on one individual. As cited by Tuttojuve, Di Gennaro said:

“There’s De Zerbi. We need to understand if they want to take a different path, even philosophical, or not. Gasperini? But where does Atalanta find someone better than him? He wins, makes the most of the material available, makes capital gains. In any case, I would like to see De Zerbi back in Italy.”

His remarks suggest that both Roberto De Zerbi and Gian Piero Gasperini could be strong candidates for the position, particularly given their achievements in recent years. De Zerbi, currently managing abroad, is known for his dynamic and progressive style of play, while Gasperini has been lauded for consistently delivering results and developing talent at Atalanta.

(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Continuity with Igor Tudor Also an Option

In addition to exploring external appointments, Di Gennaro hinted that retaining Igor Tudor for another season could be a pragmatic alternative. This approach would allow the club to maintain continuity and stability while continuing to assess longer-term options for the managerial role.

Ultimately, Juventus’ decision this summer could have significant implications for the direction of the club. While bringing Conte back would be a bold and nostalgic move, the availability of other talented coaches means the club should not limit its options as it prepares for a new era.