Pundit discusses where the Napoli-Juventus match was won and lost

Former Italian youth international Stefano Impallomeni watched Napoli humiliate Juventus in Serie A last night and has now revealed where he believes the game was won and lost.

Juve went into the fixture on a fine run of form and had expected to win or at least take a point away from Naples.

However, the unplayable Victor Osimhen inspired the Partenopei to a stunning victory that took them ten points clear of Max Allegri’s men.

Juve played better in the first half and responded to Napoli, with the game getting close to being a 2-2 draw at one stage.

However, in the second half, Luciano Spalletti’s men took control and the Bianconeri fell apart. Impallomeni said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Overall, I think we have seen two games. Napoli’s victory is not news, while Juventus would have been. For the first half, it must be said that if Meret hadn’t saved on Rrahmani, it would have gone up 2-2 and Di Maria was the man of the match. As for the second half, however, after conceding the third goal, Juve disappeared and Napoli deservedly won. The difference basically lies in the fact that there was a game in the first half, not in the second.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri got his tactics for that game wrong and his players did not cover themselves in glory with their performances.

However, Napoli put their game plan to great use and executed their manager’s instruction perfectly in the fixture.