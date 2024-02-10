AC Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta has shared his perspective on Juventus’ season, expressing a lack of enjoyment when watching the Bianconeri play.

Juventus has garnered criticism for their style of play, with many considering them to be less exciting compared to other teams in Serie A. Despite this, Juventus has maintained impressive form on the pitch, demonstrating their effectiveness even during periods of struggle.

Remaining competitive in the title race at this juncture of the season, despite not being favored, is a testament to the efficacy of Juventus’ playing style. Additionally, their continued presence in contention for the Coppa Italia trophy further underscores the effectiveness of their approach.

While Costacurta acknowledges Juventus’ achievements under the stewardship of coach Allegri, he admits to not finding their matches enjoyable to watch, a sentiment he shares regarding AS Roma’s games as well.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I admit that I don’t like watching the Bianconeri’s matches nor those of Roma, due to the game that the two teams express, but last year Allegri had the incredible ability to unite the environment amidst the procedural storms, and this year with young people he is doing sensational work.”

Juve FC Says

We are used to all the critics who hate how we play, but it brings results, and we have no need to change it.

We trust Allegri’s system, and with time, success will return to the Allianz Stadium consistently.