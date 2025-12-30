Juventus have enjoyed a strong run of form in recent weeks, and the Bianconeri are fully aware of how challenging it will be to sustain that momentum while attempting to close the gap on the teams above them in the league standings. Performances leading into their latest fixture suggested a side growing in confidence and belief, with the quality within the squad becoming increasingly evident.

However, their most recent outing against Pisa failed to meet expectations. While Juventus ultimately emerged victorious, the manner of their display raised concerns among observers and supporters alike. The match was viewed as an opportunity for the team to underline their credentials, yet they struggled to impose themselves for long periods and only found a cutting edge once their opponents began to tire.

A performance below expectations

Playing at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus were expected to dominate proceedings against a Pisa side that has endured a difficult campaign and remains close to the relegation zone. Instead, the contest proved far more demanding than anticipated. The Old Lady laboured for much of the game, with their attacking play lacking sharpness and urgency.

Given the quality within the Juventus squad, there was an expectation that Pisa would be overcome with greater comfort. That scenario did not materialise, prompting questions about whether the team can consistently deliver at the level required to compete for major honours. Against a struggling opponent, Juventus were unable to assert control early, an issue that could prove costly against stronger sides.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Doubts over title ambitions

Journalist Enzo Bucchioni offered a critical assessment of Juventus’ display, as quoted by Tuttojuve, expressing reservations about their Scudetto ambitions. “I have doubts about their chances of winning the Scudetto. Juve are hungry, but Pisa are second to last in the table… Spalletti did a great job, he has personality, and that’s making an impact, but Juve won when Pisa couldn’t take it anymore. Zhegrova created two crucial balls, but some Pisa players were paying the price at that moment. If there had been a stronger team than Pisa, Juve wouldn’t have advanced for 70 minutes. A sign was seen, the wheel is starting to turn, but you can’t play like you did in the first half against Pisa. You’re Juve, you have to make up points, and you can’t manage things that way.”