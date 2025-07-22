Juventus are reportedly close to completing the signing of Jadon Sancho in this transfer window, with the deal likely to be finalised in the coming days. The move is being made possible by the imminent departures of Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula, which will free up both funds and squad space.

Sancho set to join a reshaped Juventus attack

The Bianconeri have held talks with Manchester United and are believed to have reached a fair agreement over the winger’s transfer. Sancho is keen on the move and is currently not engaged in discussions with any other clubs, suggesting his full focus is on joining the Turin side.

However, competition for places will be fierce. Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceição are already staking strong claims for the starting roles on either flank, and Sancho may need to work his way into the team. Juventus are intent on strengthening its options in wide areas, and Sancho is viewed as a player with the ability to reinvigorate their attack.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Can Sancho earn a place in the starting XI?

Despite his potential arrival, not everyone is convinced he will be an automatic starter. Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini offered a candid assessment of Sancho’s prospects at the club, telling Tuttomercatoweb:

“To me, Sancho is a player who… I mean, the starter is Conceição on one side and Yildiz on the other. If you’re referring to Juventus, for me he’s a player who’s missed a lot of opportunities, and since he’s 25, 26, 27 years old—I don’t know exactly how old Sancho is now—in my opinion, he’s a player who doesn’t start for Juventus, Conceição starts, just to be clear.”

Sancho’s arrival would undoubtedly add depth and creativity to the squad, but unless he quickly proves himself in training and matches, he may initially find himself on the bench.