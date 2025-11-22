Juventus remain hopeful that they can still challenge for the Scudetto this season as they work to regain strong form under Luciano Spalletti. The manager is the latest figure tasked with guiding the men in black and white back to a level of consistency that will allow them to compete effectively across all competitions. The club believe that the coming weeks will be decisive and that they must perform at a very high standard if they are to stay in contention.

Despite their ambitions, Juventus have struggled throughout the campaign and have yet to find the stability required to sustain a winning run. This inconsistency has prevented them from building momentum and has raised questions about their readiness to meet the demands of a title challenge. Even so, the club still view winning the league as an achievable goal and will aim to return to winning ways when they meet Fiorentina this weekend.

Spalletti continues to work on identifying the best formation to maximise the strengths of his current squad. The manager remains confident in his ability to bring out the team’s full potential, although early results have shown that significant work still lies ahead. Juventus understand that progress may take time, yet they also recognise that the season will not wait for them.

Juventus’ Ambitions Under Scrutiny

While some observers maintain that Juventus possess a squad capable of winning the Scudetto, not everyone shares this view. Questions have been raised about the overall strength of the group in comparison to its rivals. The belief that Juventus are a team in transition has gained traction, especially given the contrasting levels of performance displayed so far this season. Their ability to compete with the top sides remains a subject of debate and will continue to be tested in the weeks ahead.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Bertoni’s Assessment of the Title Race

Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Daniel Bertoni offered a more critical assessment of Juventus and their title prospects saying, “I have seen them play this year. There are stronger teams, from Inter to Milan and Napoli, but also Roma. Now we will see how the coach handles things. In my day, Juventus dominated. Today, this team cannot dominate, they can only qualify for the Champions League. Either one of the Milanese teams or Napoli will win the Scudetto.”

His comments underline the challenges facing Juventus and highlight the broader scepticism surrounding their capacity to reclaim the league title.