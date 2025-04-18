Juventus remain hopeful that Igor Tudor will lead the club to a top-four finish this season, thereby securing qualification for the next edition of the Champions League. The campaign has not unfolded as anticipated, especially considering the optimism and high expectations with which it began. Despite a strong start, the Bianconeri’s form has faltered, leaving them in a position where European qualification is the immediate target.

There is still quality within the Juventus squad, and many believe the current players are capable of delivering more than they have shown in recent months. With Tudor now at the helm, the club is determined to end the season on a positive note by securing their place among Europe’s elite.

In addition to managing the remainder of the domestic campaign, Tudor is also expected to lead the team at the Club World Cup. However, his future beyond this season is yet to be decided. Juventus are reportedly waiting to assess his impact over the coming months before making a long-term decision on the managerial role.

Getty Images

At the same time, speculation continues to surround the club’s potential interest in reappointing Antonio Conte. Some within the Italian football community remain unconvinced by Tudor’s suitability for a permanent role. Roberto Savino has offered his opinion on the matter, voicing a preference for a return of Conte. As cited by Tuttojuve, he commented:

“I’m not sure that nine league games and a Club World Cup will be enough to understand if Tudor is the right man for today’s Juventus.

“Conte is Conte, with all the pros and cons. However, the Salento native should build a great team. I would still take Conte to get back to winning straight away.”

Although Tudor has made a strong impression since his arrival and appears to be guiding the team back on track, the club faces a pivotal decision regarding its leadership going forward. While there are arguments in favour of giving Tudor another season, others view a return to a proven figure like Conte as the more certain route to immediate success.