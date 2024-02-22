Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring Teun Koopmeiners and is expected to make a move for the Dutch midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window. Koopmeiners has been performing well at Atalanta, establishing himself as one of the finest in his position in the league. Juventus has been closely monitoring his progress, and Atalanta is willing to entertain offers as long as the potential suitor meets their asking price for his signature.

The addition of Koopmeiners is seen as a positive move for Juventus, strengthening their midfield and providing valuable skills to the team. However, the situation is complicated by the potential departure of Adrien Rabiot, who has not shown a willingness to extend his contract with Juventus.

Despite the potential benefits of signing Koopmeiners, there are reservations from some quarters. Massimo Pavan does not share the belief that the Dutch midfielder will perform well at the Allianz Stadium, particularly if Juventus loses Rabiot.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Koopmeiners is very strong and would be a level reinforcement, but if his arrival coincided with Rabiot’s departure, I don’t know how much the midfield would really improve. Furthermore, Atalanta values ​​the player at 60 million, so the club will certainly be forced to sacrifice some young players or a first-tier element.”

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners will be a fine addition to our squad, but losing Rabiot will also hurt our chances of doing well with the Dutchman in the group.

However, we will have to move on if Rabiot decides to leave to try a new experience at another club.