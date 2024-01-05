Juventus, not too long ago, was renowned for being the best team in Europe when it came to securing high-profile free agents. The club successfully bolstered their squad by acquiring some of the world’s top players on free transfers. Notable examples in their current squad include Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot, who joined Juventus after running down their contracts at their previous clubs.

However, the landscape appears to have shifted, and Juventus is now facing increased competition, particularly from Inter Milan, in securing high-profile players on free transfers. Inter Milan has been successful in assembling a squad with valuable players who left their previous clubs on free transfers.

In the case of Felipe Anderson, who is running down his contract at Lazio, Inter Milan is reportedly considered the frontrunner to secure his services. Pundit Massimo Bonanni suggests that Anderson is more likely to move to Inter than Juventus when he leaves his current club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In my opinion, Felipe Anderson goes to Inter on a free transfer. It is more likely that he goes to a coach he already knows rather than to Juventus, where there is a different environment. I would go to a coach who knows me well and knows how to exploit me. And I think he would be the second striker.”

Juve FC Says

Inter has done well in the free agency market recently and could truly defeat us to sign Anderson because of Simone Inzaghi.