Juventus will be without Teun Koopmeiners when club football resumes next weekend, a significant blow ahead of their challenging match against Lazio. Lazio have been in excellent form this season, and Juventus know they face a tough task.

In addition to Koopmeiners, Juventus may also be missing key players like Gleison Bremer and possibly Nicolas Gonzalez. All three have been vital for Juve in their league campaign so far, and their absence will be a setback for manager Thiago Motta.

Motta has been steadily getting his players accustomed to his system, but with these absentees, he will need to be creative in finding solutions for the game against Lazio. Pundit Stefano Impallomeni has predicted that Juventus will struggle against the in-form Lazio side when they meet, making it a particularly difficult fixture for the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve, injury for Koopmeiners who misses the Lazio match:

“It’s an injury that was not needed. We’re sailing by sight, because there it’s a question of breathing. After the break we know that the games are unknowns and Lazio are going like a train. It will be a difficult game, it will be a psychological crossroads for Juve, because at home Juve has lost a lot of points and Lazio arrives with a strong start”.

Lazio has had a good season, and they will be eager to beat us because it will boost their confidence further ahead of their other games.