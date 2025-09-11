Juventus have made a promising start to this season, with many observers noting a marked improvement since Igor Tudor replaced Thiago Motta as manager. The Bianconeri continue to work diligently to reclaim their position at the top of Italian football, and they are widely regarded as one of the teams most likely to achieve success this term.

The squad boasts some of the finest players in Italy, but maximising their potential often depends on the manager at the helm. Tudor, initially met with scepticism upon his appointment, has proven his capability, demonstrating effective leadership and earning the respect of the dressing room. Despite Juventus considering a managerial change during the summer, Tudor’s performance to date has silenced critics, and it is evident that the players enjoy working under his guidance, showing commitment to his tactical instructions throughout matches.

Tudor vs Motta: The Key Differences

Thiago Motta, by contrast, struggled to maintain the trust of both the club hierarchy and the players as his tenure progressed. The difference between the two managers has been highlighted by former player Mark Iuliano, who told Tuttojuve, “Compared to Motta, Tudor worked on empathy and athleticism. Even in Udine, the players loved him for these qualities. I had the opportunity to appreciate him there.” This insight underlines the impact that Tudor’s approach has had, particularly in terms of building rapport with players and fostering an environment conducive to high performance.

Tudor’s emphasis on athleticism and empathy has not only enhanced team cohesion but also allowed individual players to thrive within his system. His ability to combine tactical discipline with personal engagement has contributed to Juventus’ early success and strengthened the connection between manager and squad.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Looking Ahead

While it remains early in the season, Tudor’s work at Juventus has set a solid foundation for sustained success. The club and its supporters will be hoping that this positive momentum continues, with players performing to their maximum potential under his leadership. If Tudor maintains these high standards, Juventus may well be on the path to reasserting its dominance in Italian football, demonstrating the importance of effective management and mutual respect between coach and players.