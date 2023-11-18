Federico Chiesa was in superb form for the Italian national team last night, scoring twice for the Azzurri in their 5-2 victory against North Macedonia.

Italy had to win their two matches in this window to qualify for Euro 2024 and defend the title they won in the last edition of the competition.

North Macedonia proved to be strong opponents, but they could do little against an Italy side that lined up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Chiesa playing in his preferred left-sided attacking role. Domenico Berardi occupied the other wing, and Giacomo Raspadori played as the centre-forward.

Chiesa has consistently performed well in that setup, although he currently plays as a second striker in a 3-5-2 formation at Juventus.

This system is favoured by Max Allegri, who believes it will help his team achieve its goals.

Pundit Antonio Di Gennaro has now commented on the attacker’s best position and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa was born and raised as a winger, it is his best position because it gives the sensation of having the line to be able to aim, centre and shoot. At Juve, he plays as a second striker, widening and looking for more space to have the ability to go into one against one.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa did well last night, and every Juve fan will wish he played that way for us.

However, our system is different and he needs to adapt because the team is bigger than a single player.