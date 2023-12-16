Juventus and Inter Milan are the two most likely clubs to win the Scudetto this season, and they have been closely competing in the league.

Many consider Inter to have the strongest squad in the league, but Juventus has remained focused on their own performance, enabling them to stay close to the top of the standings.

A key advantage for Juventus this season is their absence from European competitions, allowing them to concentrate on delivering top performances in the league.

However, it’s acknowledged that Juventus doesn’t boast the same level of squad depth as Inter Milan, which is a significant factor leading many to believe that the Nerazzurri are the favorites to win the league.

Pundit Guido Vaciago has further explained the difference between both clubs and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It can’t always go well. If then, to the qualitative limitations of Allegri’s squad and the lack of aggressive attitude, we add a sensational denied penalty, it becomes almost impossible for Juventus to keep up with Inter’s pace. Be careful, it is not the draw in Genoa that dismantles what has been said, written and thought by almost everyone so far: Juventus retains the right to consider itself Inter’s opponent for the scudetto, but the technical difference was and remains evident.

“Inter have the players to impose themselves everywhere, especially against the weaker teams; Juventus must always fight, suffer, scrape every resource.”

Juve FC Says

We remain underdogs in the race and it is a good thing because we are working under less pressure when compared to Inter Milan. The Nerazzurri have to do so much work to ensure they meet expectations, but we must also work hard to finish inside the top four or in a better spot.